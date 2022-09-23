Hundreds of volunteers turn out across Topeka for Nancy Perry Day of Caring

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Almost 800 volunteers mobilized throughout Topeka to kickoff Nancy Perry Day of Caring.

The day started off with a breakfast held at the Kay McFarland Japanese garden at the Topeka Zoo. Continuing the tradition, Nancy Perry welcomed the volunteers in the program.

Jessica Neumann Barraclough, VP of Strategic Initiatives at United Way of Greater Topeka (UGWT), told volunteers in attendance that based on the current value of a volunteer hour in Kansas, their time spent on Friday was collectively worth nearly $100,000 to the nonprofits they were helping.

Barraclough also announced that UGWT had officially received its certification as a Service Enterprise organization, which puts them in the top 11% of high-performing non-profits across the country. Service Enterprise is an initiative of the National Points of Light Foundation and it is facilitated by the Kansas Volunteer Commission.

UGWT also presented the third year of its Ad Astra Honors to community volunteers. Last year’s recipents returned to introduce the 2022 winners.

Bryce Liedtke presented the Youth Service to the Community Award to Kirstianna Guerrero. Guerrero is actively involved in Kansas Youth Empowerment Academy and the Youth Leadership Forum and also founded the Disabled and Proud Foundation of Kansas.

Brenda Blackman presented the Service to the Community: Professional honor to Lauren Wolf. As a teenager, Wolf volunteered during summers at camp programs and a local hospital. When she was 17 years old, she was asked her to give a testimonial to a committee of Legislators in support of a Senate bill which allowed high school students, ages 16 and older, to donate blood without parental authorization.

The final Ad Astra Honor, the Marge Heeney Award, went to long-time UWGT volunteer Jim Daniel, who spent more than a decade helping guide community investments.

