Highland Park dominates JC Harmon, moves to 4-0 on season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highland Park extended its win streak to four games on Thursday night, dominating JC Harmon at Hummer Sports Park 74-0.

This was the first time the Scots’ defense has shut out an opponent since 2004. The defense recovered seven fumbles, had five sacks, and scored two touchdowns.

The offense’s ground game combined for 323 yards and six touchdowns on eight carries, averaging 40.4 yards per carry. The Scots’ special teams blocked a field goal, and had a punt return for a touchdown at the beginning of the game.

Highland Park will be back in action away against Lincoln College Prep next Friday night at 7:00 p.m.

