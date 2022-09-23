Friday forecast: Morning rain showers, clearing this afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While today will be slightly warmer than yesterday, it will be the coolest day we’ll have for the next 8 days. Warmer weather returns along with plenty of sunshine. Other than the rain this morning, dry conditions are expected in the long-term.

Taking Action:

1. Measurable rain is most likely before 1pm. Any rain that lingers through mid-afternoon would likely only amount to a trace. Have the umbrella this morning but your sunglasses for this afternoon.

Unlike yesterday where cloud cover lasted all day, this afternoon clouds will be clearing out. How much clearing takes place will depend on how warm it will get for today making the forecast tricky to determine high temperatures. It is likely to be warmer than yesterday, just a matter of how much warmer.

Most spots will likely be in the 0.10″-0.25″ range with rain this morning and if you’re not in that range, it’s a higher probability of getting less than 0.10″ than getting more than 0.25″. And yes that does include some areas not getting any rain at all this morning. After today’s rain, dry conditions will likely persist through early October.

Normal High: 78/Normal Low: 55 (WIBW)

Today: Scattered showers with a low risk for an isolated t-storm through 12pm. Isolated showers possible through 3pm otherwise decreasing clouds this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s (if you’re traveling closer to the Missouri border, highs may be more in the low-mid 60s). Winds SE/S 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out. Lows in the low-mid 50s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Morning lows back in the 50s with highs about 10° cooler than Saturday due to a cold front that comes through dry. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds N 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

Quiet conditions are likely next week with highs mainly in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s. The only possibility of rain is late Thursday afternoon from one of the models however it is not producing much rain.

