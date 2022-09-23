FDA rushed to authorize COVID tests, IG report says

FILE - This Aug. 2, 2018 file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration building behind...
FILE - This Aug. 2, 2018 file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration building behind FDA logos at a bus stop on the agency's campus in Silver Spring, Md.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:09 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A government watchdog report found the Food and Drug Administration’s rush to authorize COVID-19 tests early in the pandemic “came at a potential cost to test quality.”

The report from the Office of the Inspector General at the Department of Health and Human Services was published Wednesday online.

In the first five months of the pandemic, the FDA issued more than 100 emergency use authorizations for COVID-19 diagnostic and antibody serology tests.

According to the IG report, the rush resulted in “some problematic tests” being used.

Once those tests were on the market, the FDA had to take further action to address the issue.

The office of the inspector general recommended that the FDA “assess and, as appropriate, revise guidance for test EUA submissions.”

The report noted the FDA “concurred with its recommendations.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amtrak train lies derailed after the train hit a truck at a crossing, Monday, June 27, 2022,...
BNSF sues deadly Amtrak crash victims, says they checked boxes in order to buy tickets
Topeka Police
TPD finds 16-year-old accidental gunshot victim
Jeffery Pierce was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Thursday.
Former Seaman High School teacher sentenced to 30 years for child sex crimes
The Kansas Department of Corrections said Cody James Torbol, 29, an inmate of the El Dorado...
Man in prison for Riley Co. child sex crimes dies behind bars
FILE
Washburn University gifted $2 million from retiring president

Latest News

Nice today with warmer temperatures this weekend
AM rain, clearing this afternoon
FILE - A military vehicle drives along a street with a billboard that reads: "With Russia...
Moscow-held regions of Ukraine in ‘sham’ vote to join Russia
One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting that happened shortly after midnight
Overnight bar shooting
FILE - This undated photograph provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate...
Alabama halts execution because of time, IV access concerns