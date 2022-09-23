Butker, Danna ruled out for Chiefs’ matchup with Colts

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) kicks off against the Las Vegas Raiders during...
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) kicks off against the Las Vegas Raiders during the third quarter of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/AP Images for NFL)(Jeff Bottari | AP Images)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced Friday that kicker Harrison Butker and defensive end Mike Danna will not play in Sunday’s matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

Butker injured his ankle kicking off during the Chiefs’ Week 1 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Danna injured his calf during Kansas City’s Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

In Butker’s absence, Matt Ammendola will continue to hold placekicking duties for Kansas City. He made two field goals as Butker’s replacement during Week 2.

READ MORE: Matt Ammendola activated from practice squad by Chiefs

The Chiefs will also be without linebacker Willie Gay, who was suspended four games by the NFL this week following a January arrest.

Indianapolis announced that All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard will not play Sunday.

Kansas City and Indianapolis will kickoff at noon Sunday. The game can be seen live on KCTV5.

