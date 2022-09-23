Big 12 releases 2022-23 conference schedule

Kansas, the reigning conference and league tournament champions in 2021, will open league play...
Kansas, the reigning conference and league tournament champions in 2021, will open league play on New Year's Eve against Oklahoma State (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Big 12 Conference released the men’s basketball schedule for league play during the 2022-23 season. League-play tips off on New Year’s Eve with a full five-game slate of games.

First-year Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang begins conference play at home as the Wildcats play host to West Virginia.

The reigning national champion Kansas Jayhawks will open their league schedule with a home game against Oklahoma State.

Kansas and Kansas State will play in Manhattan at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The Wildcats will make the return trip to Lawrence two weeks later for a 7 p.m. tip-off on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Tang, a former Baylor assistant coach, will square off against his previous program in KSU’s third game on the league schedule. The Wildcats head to Waco on Saturday, Jan. 7.

For the complete schedule, click here.

