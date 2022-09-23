Ambulance hydroplanes off highway, flips onto its side in Junction City

No injuries were reported after an ambulance hydroplaned off the highway and flipped onto its side Friday morning in Junction City.(Junction City Fire Department)
By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported after an ambulance hydroplaned off of the road and landed on its side Friday morning in Junction City.

According to the Junction City Fire Dept., the ambulance was returning from the scene of a traffic accident just after 8:00 a.m. when heavy rain caused the vehicle to drift off of the road and flip onto its side before finally coming to rest in a nearby ditch.

The Kansas Highway Patrol conducted the accident investigation, while Junction City police provided traffic units to the scene. Officials said no patients were on board the unit, both technicians were wearing seatbelts and no injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

