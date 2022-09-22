Wilson man to serve two life sentences for child sex crimes

Jason Cunningham
Jason Cunningham(Ellsworth County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLSWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wilson man will serve two consecutive life sentences after he was found guilty of child sex crimes.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Thursday, Sept. 22, Jason Cunningham, 36, of Wilson, was sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison following convictions of child sex crimes under the state’s version of Jessica’s Law.

AG Schmidt noted that Cunningham was sentenced in Ellsworth Co. District Court by Judge Carey Hipp to two life sentences with eligibility for parole after 50 years, plus an additional 32 months in prison.

A jury found Cunningham guilty in July of two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, one count of attempted aggravated criminal sodomy, one count of attempted aggravated indecent liberties with a child, one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, one count of indecent liberties with a child, one count of aggravated intimidation of a victim and two counts of promoting obscenity to a minor.

Investigators said the crimes happened between 2014 and 2020 and involved two minor children at the time.

Schmidt said Hipp also sentenced Cunningham to lifetime registration as a violent offender and lifetime parole.

