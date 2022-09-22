Wednesday’s Child - Youth Center Profiles

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Each week we feature kids who need to be adopted, we call them our Wednesday’s Children.

Tonight Lori Hutchinson talks with our Wednesday’s Child partner, Foster Adopt Connect, about a new program that’s giving kids more control as they connect to families.

“They want to be adopted but they don’t like the way this is done,” Adoption Specialist Jordan Johnson says. “They’re uncomfortable.”

That’s where a new program comes in called Youth Center Profiles. Johnson says it gives teenager a chance to control their recruitment. It’s a collaborative process that puts the child in charge.

“We meet a couple times and get to know the kids and they tell us what they want recruitment to look like, what’s important to them,” Johnson explained. “It’s different than our photo listing when we get a photo and write a narrative about them. They get to decide that narrative.”

Johnson said response has been positive so far as kids take the wheel in navigating their own future.

“Instead of feeling like they’re not in control of how they’re perceived online or what adoption recruitment is going to look like for them. They have the option to work together, collaborate, and make their heard.”

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

