Unique Topeka homes to be opened to public for 2-day viewing experience

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four unique homes in southwest Topeka will be opened to the public for a 2-day viewing experience.

On Thursday, Sept. 22, Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas announced its 2022 Fall in Love with Your Home tours. It said a partnership with Thiessen Design + Construction will open four homes to the public as a fundraiser to benefit the organization.

Child Care Aware said each of the four homes offers unique floor plans and design styles that range from newly remodeled to custom-built. In addition to the homes and decor, local florists have also partnered with the project to showcase beautiful arrangements at each house.

“These are incredible, show-stopping homes that people will want to see,” stated Child Care Aware’s® executive director Reva Wywadis. “We are so grateful to Tammy Thiessen and the entire Thiessen Design + Construction team for stepping forward to support the agency in this way. Every dollar raised through ticket sales, sponsorships, and advertising supports valuable programs for children and families. We know that all who tour will be inspired by what they see as they tour, getting ideas for their own homes while supporting a great cause!”

The organization noted that the homes are all located in southwest Topeka, which makes for easy tour navigation. It said the torus will be offered between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday, Oct. 8. Tickets are $25 and must be purchased in advance. One ticket will provide admission to all four homes - which can be viewed all in one day or over both days.

In addition to the public tour, Child Care Aware said there will also be a VIP event on Thursday, Oct. 6 which includes a special bonus house.

For more information about the homes or to purchase a ticket, click HERE.

