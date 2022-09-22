TPD finds 16-year-old accidental gunshot victim

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have found the 16-year-old gunshot victim officers had been on the hunt for.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that officers were called to the Cotton O’Neil Urgent Care at 2909 SE Walnut late Thursday morning, Sept. 22, with reports of a 16-year-old boy who had arrived with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

When officers arrived, they said they found that the boy had already left.

TPD said an attempt to locate was issued for the teen so that officers can check on his wellbeing. Officers and detectives have checked several addresses and have made various attempts to contact the victim or any of his family members.

Just before 2:20 p.m., TPD said they were able to make contact with the teen at a local hospital. He is now getting treatment.

TPD also said that the incident appears to be accidental.

