Topeka senior citizen celebrates 101st birthday

Gwen Mcmurray turned 101-years-old on Tuesday.
By Reina Flores
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One resident at Atria Senior Living has reached another milestone.

Gwen Mcmurray turned 101-years-old on Tuesday. The senior living center brought out the cake and decorations on her birthday.

She said she’s spent her life painting places around Kansas and spending time with her family.

“You just have to a body and a life that works for you, and you just keep on going I think. If you don’t like what you are doing, you better change it and do something that you like better,” Mcmurray said.

Mcmurray said the facility and her friends helped make her day special.

