Topeka economic leader optimistic for keeping momentum

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Greater Topeka Partnership CEO Matt Pivarnik says the community has reason to be optimistic about the future.

Pivarnik visited Eye on NE Kansas Thursday to discuss the latest economic wins for the Capital City area, and where we might go from here.

Pivarnik pointed to the continued growth of the new Walmart distribution center in South Topeka, pointing out its employment has now reached 350.

“That’s changing every single life in our community and one of the reasons we see poverty down by 40 percent,” he said.

He also said the Joint Economic Development Organization’s recent approval of an incentive package for Goodyear to invest in an expansion at its Topeka facility is a positive sign.

“Capital investment shows you they’re not going anywhere and that’s really important. They’re investing in the facility. They’re investing in equipment,” he said.

Pivarnik said the economic development team currently has more than 35 projects in the pipeline. He estimated about 20 of those would be new companies to the area, while the others would expand existing employers.

GTP is nearing an end to is Momentum 2022 planning initiative and launch into Momentum 2027. Pivarnik said community and business leaders and volunteers accomplished most of the goals in the 57 initiatives included in the first “momentum” focus. He said the next initiative will include some new emphasis on young people and youth sports.

“We’re not satisfied. We’re not done. We’re gonna double down,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.