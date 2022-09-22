Thursday forecast: Feeling more like late October with a few rain showers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fall officially begins at 8:04pm but we’ll be feeling it all day with the coolest high since late May with highs stuck in the upper 50s to mid 60s (it was 68° June 1st). Rain showers will generally be light with the highest chance of rain occurring this morning, dry and overcast this afternoon. Another round of rain tomorrow with slightly warmer temperatures but looking ahead to a great weekend!

Taking Action:

Rain today will last through midday with most spots dry this afternoon while rain tomorrow will be out of the WIBW viewing area closer to 2-3pm. As temperatures will remain cool to end the work week with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to test your heater to make sure it’s working. You don’t want to turn it on for the first time in October or November when it’s much colder and find out it doesn’t work properly.

After the rain moves out of the area tomorrow, chances for rain this weekend or next week remain slim despite a cold front on Sunday. There remains a very low chance near the Nebraska border Tuesday night from one of the models but the other long range models are keeping the area dry.

Normal High: 79/Normal Low: 55 (WIBW)

Today: Cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, isolated showers this afternoon with most spots dry. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 2am, scattered showers move in after 2. Lows in the low-mid 50s. Light winds.

Tomorrow: Rain likely in the morning, rain mainly east of HWY 75 between 12-3 with decreasing clouds from west to east in the afternoon. Should be clear (or at least dry) by 7pm for any evening plans including football games. Highs range anywhere from low-mid 60s east of HWY 75 to around 70° toward central Kansas. Winds SE/S 5-10 mph.

This weekend will have comfortable lows both nights with low-mid 50s (although a few upper 40s can’t be ruled out either night) but the daytime hours will differ. Mid-upper 80s on Saturday with light winds with highs more in the upper 70s-low 80s on Sunday with gusts around 25 mph.

The comfortable temperatures continue next week with lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the 70s and 80s. Slight differences in the models on how warm it might get but think for the most part highs will be in the range of mid 70s to mid 80s throughout the week.

