Thousands win money in South Carolina lottery using series of identical numbers

There were 33,000 winning tickets from Pick 3 drawings, and the prizes totaled around $8.3...
There were 33,000 winning tickets from Pick 3 drawings, and the prizes totaled around $8.3 million.(Gray)
By Freeman Stoddard and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Thousands of lottery players in South Carolina recently won money in the Pick 3 drawings with three identical numbers, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

WHNS reports 0-0-0 was drawn on Sept. 10 and Sept. 17, 1-1-1 was the sequence on Sept. 13, and 2-2-2 on Sept. 6.

Lottery officials said there were more than 33,000 winning tickets from these drawings, and the prizes totaled around $8.3 million.

Lottery officials said that stretch of drawings was “unprecedented,” with the triple number combinations being some of the most chosen by players.

According to the South Carolina Lottery, Pick 3 winners can claim their prizes up to 180 days after the drawing.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kansas Department of Corrections said Cody James Torbol, 29, an inmate of the El Dorado...
Man in prison for Riley Co. child sex crimes dies behind bars
Shanwee Co. Dept. of Corrections booking photo of Julie Anne Wise, taken 11/14/21.
One in custody after attempt to outrun deputies lands stolen SUV in creek
Rajhgerio Smith
One arrested after overnight shooting at south Topeka mobile home park
Emergency responders were on the scene of a shooting around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600...
Man shot Wednesday morning at central Topeka apartment building
Three killed in two-vehicle crash near Abilene

Latest News

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is pictured in this photo from Sept. 9, 2018.
FTC says Bezos, Jassy must testify in probe of Amazon Prime
Jason Cunningham
Wilson man to serve two life sentences for child sex crimes
John Davis, former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, enters the Thad...
Mississippi agency ex-leader pleads guilty in welfare fraud
The international manhunt for Leonard Glenn Francis ended with his arrest by Venezuelan...
Fugitive in massive Navy bribery case caught in Venezuela
John Anthony Cole, of Tucson, is facing several charges in connection with a Phoenix kidnapping...
Authorities say kidnapping ended in brutal murder, dismemberment in Tucson