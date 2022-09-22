Shawnee Co. voters to see House candidates discuss platforms ahead of election

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. voters will get a chance to see candidates for the Kansas House of Representatives discuss their platforms ahead of the general election.

The League of Women Voters of Topeka - Shawnee Co. says members will host a Shawnee Co. Legislative Candidate Forum at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library, 1515 SW 10th Ave.

The organization noted that the public is invited to attend and hear from candidates for the Kansas House of Representatives from Shawnee Co. to make informed decisions in the upcoming general election.

According to the League, Zach Ahrens will moderate the event in the library’s Marvin Auditorium. Residents can attend either in person or registered through Zoom. It said the following candidates have been invited to attend:

District 50 - Fred Patton (R) - unopposed

District 52 - Jesse Borjon (R) & Derik Flerlage (D)

District 53 - Kirk Haskins (D) & Bruce Williamson (R)

District 54 - Ken Corbet (R) - unopposed

District 55 - Tobias Schlingensiepen (D) & Todd Staerkel (R)

District 56 - Virgil Weigel (D) – unopposed

District 57 - John Alcala (D) – unopposed

District 58 - Vic Miller (D) – unopposed

The League indicated that the event is sponsored by it, LULAC Council #11701, MANA de Topeka, NAACP, the library, Topeka Voter Collaborative, 13 NEWS and YWCA Northeast Kansas.

The League also said its Oct. 4 noon Tuesday Topics meeting will feature Dr. Bob Beatty, professor and political science chair at Washburn University. It said Beatty will discuss the upcoming Kansas general election. It said this meeting is also free and open to the public and lunch can be bought from the Millennium Cafe and brought into the meeting room.

