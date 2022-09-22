Scholar Athlete of the Week: Linn’s Claire Beikmann

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Claire Beikmann from Linn High School.

Claire plays volleyball and runs cross country in the fall, and is a two-time state medalist in 1A cross country. She also plays basketball and does track and field. She qualified for state track her sophomore and junior years.

She’s involved with FBLA and is the Linn High School chapter President. She’s also a member of FCCLA, the Scholar Bowl Team, National Honor Society, band, is a class officer, and is active in her church’s youth group.

Claire has a 4.0 GPA and is leaning towards attending Concordia University to study business communications.

