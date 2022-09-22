Salina, Topeka women arrested after drugs found in separate traffic stops

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Salina and one from Topeka were arrested in Council Grove after drugs were found in separate traffic stops.

The Council Grove Police Department says that around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, officers stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of S Neosho St. for a traffic violation.

As a result of the traffic stop, CGPD indicated that Mary Staufenberg, 52, of Salina, was arrested and booked into the Morris Co. Jail on possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and felony interference with law enforcement.

Earlier this month, around 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 13, officers said they also stopped a vehicle in the 400 block of E Main St. for a traffic violation.

After a probable cause search of the vehicle, CGPD said Sydney Sanders, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Morris Co. Jail on possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

CGPD noted that the Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office assisted with both arrests.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kansas Department of Corrections said Cody James Torbol, 29, an inmate of the El Dorado...
Man in prison for Riley Co. child sex crimes dies behind bars
Shanwee Co. Dept. of Corrections booking photo of Julie Anne Wise, taken 11/14/21.
One in custody after attempt to outrun deputies lands stolen SUV in creek
Rajhgerio Smith
One arrested after overnight shooting at south Topeka mobile home park
Emergency responders were on the scene of a shooting around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600...
Man shot Wednesday morning at central Topeka apartment building
Three killed in two-vehicle crash near Abilene

Latest News

FILE
Resolution to recognize National Student Parent Month passes Senate
Kansas Statehouse
New grant to pair small business with colleges for development research
FILE - Riley County Police Department
RCPD opens investigation after man locks woman in room, prevents call to police
FILE
28 freshmen named to K-State’s prestigious business scholars program