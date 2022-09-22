Salina, Topeka women arrested after drugs found in separate traffic stops

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Salina and one from Topeka were arrested in Council Grove after drugs were found in separate traffic stops.

The Council Grove Police Department says that around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, officers stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of S Neosho St. for a traffic violation.

As a result of the traffic stop, CGPD indicated that Mary Staufenberg, 52, of Salina, was arrested and booked into the Morris Co. Jail on possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and felony interference with law enforcement.

Earlier this month, around 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 13, officers said they also stopped a vehicle in the 400 block of E Main St. for a traffic violation.

After a probable cause search of the vehicle, CGPD said Sydney Sanders, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Morris Co. Jail on possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

CGPD noted that the Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office assisted with both arrests.

