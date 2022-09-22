Resolution to recognize National Student Parent Month passes Senate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A resolution penned by Senator Moran to recognize September as National Student Parent Month has passed the Senate.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says a resolution he penned with Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) has passed the Senate. He said the resolution would recognize September 2022 as National Student Parent Month.

“Being a parent while also juggling homework and classes requires tenacity and endurance,” Moran said. “This is especially true for many of our military-connected students who are parents and are seeking a degree or professional certification while on active duty, transitioning back to civilian life, or while a spouse is deployed.”

Moran noted that the resolution highlights the contributions and achievements of the nearly 4 million Americans with children who attend postsecondary educational institutions.

“By passing this bipartisan resolution to recognize September 2022 as National Student Parent Month, the Senate is sending an important message to the millions of Americans who are both raising children and trying to balance college coursework that we have their backs—especially those who face unique challenges, like single parents, military families or first-generation college students,” Duckworth said. “I’m proud to lead this resolution alongside Senator Moran, and we will continue supporting student parents as they work to provide a better future for their families.”

To read the full text of the legislation, click HERE.

