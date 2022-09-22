Report ranks Kansas among worst states for fishing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report from Lawn Love has ranked Kansas among the worst states for fishing but also among the states with the most fishing supply stores.

Lawn Love, the lawn experts, says that in order to mark National Hunting and Fishing Day on Saturday, Sept. 24, its analysts took a look at the best states to fish in in its new report 2022′s Best and Worst States for Fishing.

In order to find which states get the best bites, Lawn Love said it compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., based on community interest, access to gear and bait shops, license affordability and proximity to water sources.

While the Sunflower State has some of the most angler supply stores, the report found that Kansas ranked among the worst states for fishing with an overall rank of 44. Kansas was given a 21.8 overall score and ranked 43rd for community, 46th for access, 20th for affordability and 9th for supplies.

To the north, Nebraska ranked two spots higher at 42 with an overall score of 22,95, a community rank of 33, an access rank of 36, an affordability rank of 41 and a supplies rank of 14.

To the south, Oklahoma seemed to fare much better with a rank of 31, an overall score of 25.53, a community rank of 29, an access rank of 44, an affordability rank of 24 and a supplies rank of 7.

“That’s not to say you’re guaranteed to have a bad time fishing in these states,” said a Lawn Love spokesperson. “There are still rivers, lakes and streams where you could snag a decent catch - just not as many fishing spots available compared to the other coastal or lake-filled states.”

Kansas’ border states to the east and west seem to be among some of the best places to fish. Colorado ranked 26th with an overall score of 26.76, a community rank of 20, an access rank of 37, an affordability rank of 38 and a supplies rank of 10. Missouri ranked 18th with an overall score of 29.73, a community rank of 21, an access rank of 40, an affordability rank of 5 and a supplies rank of 16.

However, the report found that the best states to fish in are as follows:

Florida Alaska Montana Minnesota Texas

The report noted that the worst places to fish are as follows:

Washington, D.C. Nevada Arizona Utah Connecticut

To see where other states fall or how Lawn Love broke down the metrics and came up with scores, click HERE.

