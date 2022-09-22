Recall: Select Dutch red potatoes contain undeclared egg allergens

World Variety Produce, Inc. voluntarily recalled select lots of Melissa’s Dutch Red Potatoes...
World Variety Produce, Inc. voluntarily recalled select lots of Melissa’s Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce.(Food and Drug Administration)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - World Variety Produce, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of select lots of Melissa’s Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce.

According to the recall, the products contain undeclared egg allergens.

The company said people with an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat this product.

The product was sold in the produce department and distributed in Arizona, California, Florida, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and Washington.

Products with best use buy dates of 08/15/22, 08/20/22, 08/22/22, 08/29/22, 09/02/22, 09/05/22, 09/11/22, 09/18/22, 09/26/22, 10/01/22, 10/09/22 or with the UPC code of 0-45255-15221-0 are affected.

No illnesses have yet been reported from the product.

The company says the recalled products contains undeclared egg allergens.
The company says the recalled products contains undeclared egg allergens.(Food and Drug Administration)
The products affected have specific best use buy dates and a specific UPC product number.
The products affected have specific best use buy dates and a specific UPC product number.(Food and Drug Administration)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kansas Department of Corrections said Cody James Torbol, 29, an inmate of the El Dorado...
Man in prison for Riley Co. child sex crimes dies behind bars
Rajhgerio Smith
One arrested after overnight shooting at south Topeka mobile home park
Shanwee Co. Dept. of Corrections booking photo of Julie Anne Wise, taken 11/14/21.
One in custody after attempt to outrun deputies lands stolen SUV in creek
Emergency responders were on the scene of a shooting around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600...
Man shot Wednesday morning at central Topeka apartment building
Three killed in two-vehicle crash near Abilene

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is speaking out about Russia's threats.
US: Security Council must tell Russia to stop nuke threats
Footage of the building explosion in Chicago is being released as displaced residents question...
WATCH: Surveillance camera captures Chicago building explosion
In this photo provided by the South Ukraine nuclear power plant, a crater left by a Russian...
Missile strikes keep hitting Ukraine despite prisoner swap
FILE - Riley County Police Department
RCPD opens investigation after man locks woman in room, prevents call to police