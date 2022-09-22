RCPD opens investigation after man locks woman in room, prevents call to police

FILE - Riley County Police Department
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police have opened an investigation after a Manhattan man locked a woman in a room, threatened her and stole her phone so she couldn’t call for help.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, Sept. 21, officers were called to a home in Manhattan with reports of domestic battery, intimidation of a witness and theft.

When officials arrived, they said a 28-year-old woman reported that a 36-year-old man she knew forced her into a room, prevented her from calling police, threatened her and then stole her phone.

RCPD has not announced any arrests or suspects in the case.

Due to the nature of the case, RCPD will not release any other information.

