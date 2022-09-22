Putting off a cancer screening? Here’s where you might be able to get one FREE Sept. 24

Dr. Manidhar Lekkala talked about the importance of prostate cancer screenings. TUKHS St. Francis is hosting a free cancer screening event Sept. 24.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

It’s the second most common cancer among men, but the prognosis can be good - if it’s caught early.

Dr. Manidhar Lekkala is an oncologist with University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus in Topeka. He visited Eye on NE Kansas to discuss risk factors for prostate cancer, when to start screening, and how screening is as easy as a simple blood test.

University of Kansas Cancer Center is hosting a health and cancer screening event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at TUKHS St. Francis. Registration is not necessary. Those attending should use entrance B, and take the Cancer Center elevator to the 2nd floor.

The event will offer free prostate and skin cancer screenings and take-home colorectal screening kits. Mammograms also will be available and will be billed to insurance. People also will be able to get tobacco cessation materials and other health information.

