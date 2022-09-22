Officers justified in fatal June 29th shooting at Topeka Amtrak Station

Topeka Police officers fatally shot a man who they say charged them with a knife after an hour of negotiating. It happened on BNSF tracks near 4th and Holiday in Topeka.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police officers were justified in using lethal force when they fatally shot a man coming at them with a knife, according to Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay.

Kagay announced findings Thursday from his review of the June 24 incident.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation stated previously that a caller told police an employee near the Topeka Amtrak station had thrown a rock at him and came at him with a knife before cutting himself with that knife. The man was later identified as Christopher Kelley.

TPD officers set up a perimeter and attempted to negotiate with Kelley.  Officers said it appeared Kelley was under the influence or suffering a mental health crisis.

The investigative report indicated officers used bean bag rounds and foam/rubber projectiles, which had no effect on Kelley.  The report stated Kelley began screaming and charged officers, holding the knife above his head. According to the report, several officers then discharged their duty weapons, striking Kelley, who later died of his injuries.

Kagay said he met with Kelley’s family and notified them of his decision. He said the circumstances were tragic for the family and friends of Kelly, the officers and their families, as well as the Topeka community as a whole.

