New grant to pair small business with colleges for development research

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new grant opportunity will couple small businesses in Kansas with a public university to research business development and growth.

On Thursday, Sept. 22, Governor Laura Kelly says a new program set to launch will help small Kansas businesses innovate, bring new products and services to market and compete at a global level.

Gov. Kelly said the Small Business Research & Development Acceleration Grants were approved by the 2022 Legislature and are being made available through the Kansas Department of Commerce.

“These grants enable small businesses to enter new markets and stay ahead in our rapidly changing economy,” Gov. Kelly said. “My focus since Day One has been to strengthen the Kansas economy. By spurring innovation, we’re helping Kansas companies reach new levels of growth and prosperity.”

Kelly noted that the grants are meant to help Kansas small businesses advance a product or service to commercialization, modify a product or service to enter a new market, or gain a new client through leverage with higher education facilities, equipment and expertise.

The Governor indicated that those who wish to apply for a grant will work with a state public higher education institution to conduct research and development and get a 50/50 matching grant of up to $25,000.

“Coupling the research and development power of the Kansas higher education system with individual companies will prove transformational in our state’s already strong business climate,” said Lt. Governor David Toland. “This is a classic example of how good public policy can positively influence economic development.”

Kelly said the grant is open to Kansas-registered businesses that are headquartered in the Sunflower State with 50 or fewer full-time employees with at least 60% of their workforce - including contracted staff - in Kansas.

For every dollar received from the grant, the Governor indicated that the company will be required to contribute a dollar of its own resources. She said up to 50% of the match can be an in-kind contribution if it is provided by a public higher education institution and approved by the Kansas Department of Commerce.

Kelly noted that approved projects will be required to be completed within a single year.

The Governor said the fall 2022 application window is now open and will close on Oct. 17 and grants will be announced in November.

For more information or to complete an application, click HERE.

