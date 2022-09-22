Minor injuries reported after cars collide in front of SW Topeka house

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Only minor injuries were reported after two cars collided in front of a house in southwest Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, emergency crews were called to the 3000 block of Twilight Dr. with reports of a crash.

When officers arrived, they said a black minivan and a white sedan had crashed into each other in front of a home. While neither vehicle went into any buildings in the area, they were knocked into neighboring front yards.

TPD noted that only minor injuries were reported. No information about drivers or passengers has been released.

Crews clear the scene of a crash in SW Topeka on Sept. 21, 2022. (WIBW/Jovarie Downing)

