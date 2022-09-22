Manhattan man accused of $3.7K theft after check stolen, altered, cashed

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man has been accused of stealing $3,750 when he allegedly altered and cashed a stolen check sent through the mail.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, officers were called to the 1200 block of Moro St. in Aggieville with reports of forgery and theft.

When officials arrived, they said the Alms Group reported a 33-year-old man had stolen a check sent through the mail, altered it and cashed it.

According to RCPD, the crime left the business about $3,750 short.

RCPD has not announced any arrests or suspects in the case.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kansas Department of Corrections said Cody James Torbol, 29, an inmate of the El Dorado...
Man in prison for Riley Co. child sex crimes dies behind bars
Rajhgerio Smith
One arrested after overnight shooting at south Topeka mobile home park
Shanwee Co. Dept. of Corrections booking photo of Julie Anne Wise, taken 11/14/21.
One in custody after attempt to outrun deputies lands stolen SUV in creek
Emergency responders were on the scene of a shooting around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600...
Man shot Wednesday morning at central Topeka apartment building
Three killed in two-vehicle crash near Abilene

Latest News

Art of ancient India to be rediscovered through new Beach Museum exhibit
FILE
Shawnee Co. voters to see House candidates discuss platforms ahead of election
FILE
Firefighters make quick work of Emporia grass fires
FILE
$6.3+ million to connect rural Kansans to high-speed internet