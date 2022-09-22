Manhattan man accused of $3.7K theft after check stolen, altered, cashed

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man has been accused of stealing $3,750 when he allegedly altered and cashed a stolen check sent through the mail.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, officers were called to the 1200 block of Moro St. in Aggieville with reports of forgery and theft.

When officials arrived, they said the Alms Group reported a 33-year-old man had stolen a check sent through the mail, altered it and cashed it.

According to RCPD, the crime left the business about $3,750 short.

RCPD has not announced any arrests or suspects in the case.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.