Harvesters Distribution Center relocating to Lawrence in 2024

By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Harvesters Kansas Distribution Center, currently located in downtown Topeka, will be moving to a new location in the spring of 2024.

Harvesters is vacating its current Topeka facility because the building will be demolished as part of the infrastructure project to replace the I-70 Polk-Quincy viaduct. Officials said Harvesters must be out of their existing facility by June of 2024.

Officials also said Harvester’s leadership team and Board of Directors were interested in remaining in the Topeka or Shawnee County area, but were unable to find a property that met the organization’s specific needs after an extensive year-long search.

Harvesters said the move should not impact the level of food assistance that the distribution center currently provides to more than 140 nonprofit agencies throughout NE Kansas, and business at the Topeka facility will continue as normal prior to their move.

On Monday, City of Topeka Chief of Staff Bill Cochran joined Eye on NE Kansas where he said the state had acquired all but two properties in the impacted area of the Polk-Quincy viaduct.

