Greater Topeka Partnership doing its part to expand minority businesses

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Greater Topeka Partnership is celebrating minority entrepreneurs and wants future business owners to take advantage of their resources to help the Topeka community grow.

“Directory of minority owned businesses, directive women owned businesses, training on how to access government contracts, there are loan programs,” said Laurie Piper, GTP Vice President of Entrepreneurship and Small Business.

Piper says its loan programs, small business incentives programs, mentorship and networking programs are available to minority business owners help shine a positive light on Topeka.

“It’s important for equity and inclusion and it’s important for the quality of life in our community. It’s important for our economy all of it goes into making all of Topeka involved in really being vibrant, thriving making sure that we are a happy community,” Piper said.

Piper says Go Topeka has seen progress with the rise in entrepreneurship as a result of the programs it offers.

“The programs that Go Topeka has in place has helped support our minority businesses here in Topeka through the access of capital programs. Also the programs used to help access markets for example through government contracting,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.