Go Topeka continuing to celebrate minority and women-owned businesses

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This month, Go Topeka is taking the time to celebrate minority and women-owned businesses.

This week’s theme is minority enterprise development week, or MED week. Throughout the week, minority and women-owned businesses are recognized for its accomplishments.

The celebration also features a “business pitch contest” and Chris Omni, who is also called the “health hippie” said that Thursday’s event was made so everyone can pause and take time for themselves.

“It’s one of those ‘if not now, when,’ and now is the time for us to hit pause and give ourself permission to be present and to pour into ourselves. The statement of ‘I love you’ is equally applicable to ourselves. So sharing some love with ourselves, giving time to ourselves, permission to simply be is important,” Omni said.

Following the speeches, the group decorated “intention rocks” to remind them of their goals.

