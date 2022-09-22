Former MLB player speaks about importance of forgiveness at Washburn University

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The challenge of finding forgiveness was another speaker’s focus tonight at Washburn University.

The university welcomed former Chicago Cubs outfielder Chris Singleton to campus.

He told students to think about other perspectives before making judgments.

“We forget that every single human has a story behind where they stand. We may think a little different, but at the core of it, there’s a reason why. Once we find out those reasons, people are usually a little more united than we think,” Singleton said.

Singleton made headlines in 2015 when he publicly forgave the shooter responsible for killing his mother at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.

