Firefighters make quick work of Emporia grass fires

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 22, 2022
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters around Emporia were able to make quick work of two separate grass fires within a few miles of each other.

KVOE reports that on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 21, several grass fires were reported east of Emporia, which brought out several Lyon Co. fire departments.

Originally, first responders received reports of several fires near Roads 190 and U - about six miles east of Emporia and six miles northwest of Neosho Rapids.

The Emporia Fire Department indicated that there were two grass fires - one near 190 and U and another near Roads 200 and U.

Firefighters said they were able to quickly extinguish both blazes and the causes have not yet been determined.

Lyon Co. Fire District 4, Emporia Fire, Hartford-Neosho Rapids Fire and Reading Fire all responded to the incidents. No injuries were reported.

