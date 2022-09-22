Family: 11-year-old boy struck in crosswalk remains in critical condition

Eleven-year-old Nathan Veith suffered critical injuries when he was struck in a crosswalk while...
Eleven-year-old Nathan Veith suffered critical injuries when he was struck in a crosswalk while riding his bike to school.(Family of Nathan Vieth)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita boy who was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike to school on Tuesday remains in critical condition, according to his family.

Eleven-year-old Nathan Veith was in a crosswalk near Central and Tyler on Tuesday morning when he was hit by a driver who didn’t see him. He suffered multiple skull fractures and bleeding on the brain.

“Nate was thrown in the air and unfortunately hit his head and sustained trauma to his head. Nathan has multiple facial and skull fractures which have also resulted in bleeding on the brain and swelling,” said Angela Veith, Nathan’s mother in a post on Facebook.

She said Nathan has no other injuries to his body but remains in the ICU in critical condition and medically sedated to allow his brain to heal.

“We have an amazing team of doctors and nurses on his case and he is receiving the best care possible. Right now is simply a waiting game until it is safer to wake him up to assess the damage,” Angela said.

She shared a photo of Nathan with a dinosaur. His dad tells 12 NEWS Nathan is one of six children in his family. He said he and Nathan’s little brother left the hospital to get a few things for Nathan. His little brother chose his own stuffed dinosaur for Nathan to have in the hospital bed with him.

Nathan’s dad said the support from the community has been beyond anything they can imagine.

“We are trusting in God to guide all our doctors and nurses to help Nathan heal. We are trusting in God to see us through these difficult times. We are trusting in God that Nate will heal from this. We are trusting God. Pray for us,” Angela continued in her post.

A Meal Train has been set up for those who wish to help the family.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

An Amtrak train lies derailed after the train hit a truck at a crossing, Monday, June 27, 2022,...
BNSF sues deadly Amtrak crash victims, says they checked boxes in order to buy tickets
Topeka Police
TPD finds 16-year-old accidental gunshot victim
Jeffery Pierce was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Thursday.
Former Seaman High School teacher sentenced to 30 years for child sex crimes
The Kansas Department of Corrections said Cody James Torbol, 29, an inmate of the El Dorado...
Man in prison for Riley Co. child sex crimes dies behind bars
FILE
Washburn University gifted $2 million from retiring president

Latest News

Shooting at 45th St. Bar
45th St. Bar Shooting
Nice today with warmer temperatures this weekend
AM rain, clearing this afternoon
One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting that happened shortly after midnight
Man shot at South Topeka bar
Easton Bradstreet scored two goals against Manhattan
Washburn Rural boys soccer shuts out Manhattan
Topeka High boys soccer falls to Emporia
Topeka High boys soccer falls to Emporia in overtime