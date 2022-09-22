E Sixth St. viaduct in JC to close to all traffic as bridge replaced

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The E Sixth St. viaduct in Junction City will close to all traffic for more than a year as crews replace the bridge.

Geary County Emergency Management has warned residents of Junction City that the Kansas Department of Transportation will begin construction to replace the E Sixth St. Bridge on Monday, Oct. 3.

GCEM noted that the project will remove and replace the existing bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad tracks. The E 6th St. viaduct between Franklin and Filley will be closed and traffic will be directed to a detour along I-70.

According to the agency, a single lane in each direction will reopen by November 2023 with project completion expected no later than June 2024.

GCEM said drivers may use E Chestnut or E Eighth St. if needed, however, the official detour will be along Washington St. to I-70.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.