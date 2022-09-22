E Sixth St. viaduct in JC to close to all traffic as bridge replaced

FILE
FILE(WLUC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The E Sixth St. viaduct in Junction City will close to all traffic for more than a year as crews replace the bridge.

Geary County Emergency Management has warned residents of Junction City that the Kansas Department of Transportation will begin construction to replace the E Sixth St. Bridge on Monday, Oct. 3.

GCEM noted that the project will remove and replace the existing bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad tracks. The E 6th St. viaduct between Franklin and Filley will be closed and traffic will be directed to a detour along I-70.

According to the agency, a single lane in each direction will reopen by November 2023 with project completion expected no later than June 2024.

GCEM said drivers may use E Chestnut or E Eighth St. if needed, however, the official detour will be along Washington St. to I-70.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kansas Department of Corrections said Cody James Torbol, 29, an inmate of the El Dorado...
Man in prison for Riley Co. child sex crimes dies behind bars
Shanwee Co. Dept. of Corrections booking photo of Julie Anne Wise, taken 11/14/21.
One in custody after attempt to outrun deputies lands stolen SUV in creek
Rajhgerio Smith
One arrested after overnight shooting at south Topeka mobile home park
Emergency responders were on the scene of a shooting around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600...
Man shot Wednesday morning at central Topeka apartment building
Three killed in two-vehicle crash near Abilene

Latest News

FILE
Washburn University gifted $2 million from retiring president
Four houses in Topeka will open their doors to allow public viewing on Oct. 7 and 8, 2022.
Unique Topeka homes to be opened to public for 2-day viewing experience
RCPD opens investigation after man locks woman in room, prevents call to police
RCPD opens investigation after man locks woman in room, prevents call to police
FILE
City of Topeka to celebrate culture change with beautification efforts