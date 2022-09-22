Co-conspirator sentenced to 8 years for role in $335 million fraud scheme

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The contractor who co-conspired with members of two Topeka based construction companies to defraud the government out of hundreds of millions of dollars has learned his punishment.

Patrick Michael Dingle, 51, of Parkville, Mo, was sentenced to eight years in federal prison without parole and ordered to forfeit $4.659,061 to the government Thursday in a Kansas City Federal Courtroom.

Dingle was also ordered to pay $615,847 in restitution to the IRS and $82,704 in restitution to the Missouri Dept. of Revenue.

“This defendant pocketed millions of dollars in profits that should have gone to firms led by disabled veterans and minority owners,” said U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore. “He not only stole contracts from those firms, he cheated on his taxes and thus stole from honest citizens by not paying his fair share. Now he will go to prison and he will pay back every dollar gained through fraud and deception.”

Dingle pleaded guilty in Sept. 2021 for his role in a scheme involving construction contracts meant for businesses owned by minorities, veterans and service disabled veterans.

In June of 2019, Dingle conspired with Matthew C. McPherson, of Olathe, and Matthew L. Torgenson, of Topeka, in a $335 million scheme that secured federal contracts intended for firms owned by veterans and/or minorities.

The three won 199 contracts between 2009 and 2018 in which they were not qualified for as owners.

“Defrauding the government is never acceptable, especially when taking advantage of programs designed to assist those minorities and veterans most in need,” said IRS Criminal Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Charles Miller. “IRS-CI is proud to partner in these investigations to keep egregious schemes like this at bay.”

Matthew McPherson was sentenced to two years and four months behind bars in January 2022. Torgenson died in November of 2019 at the age of 46.

