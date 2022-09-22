Child dies at hospital after house fire in Hays

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hays Fire Department confirmed a child died from injuries in a Wednesday afternoon house fire. At about 3 p.m., firefighters responded to the report of a fire in the 100 block of West 37th Street, in Hays.

The Hays Fire Department responded to the scene with the Ellis County Fire Department, Ellis County Emergency Medical Servics and the Hays Police Department. On the way to the scene, first responders heard the report that a child was trapped inside the house.

Firefighters found the child and removed them from the home. An ambulance took the child to Hays Medical Center.

“It is with a heavy heart that we report that the child later died from injuries caused by the fire,” the Hays Fire Department said in a news release.

The department said the fire caused extensive damage to the home and the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

