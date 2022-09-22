Charlson and Wilson host ribbon cutting

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Charlson & Wilson Bonded Abstracters, Inc. hosted a ribbon cutting in downtown Manhattan today for their new renovated office building.

Charlson and Wilson have been in the real estate closing and title insurance business since 1927. They have operated from their downtown location since 1955, when it was first built. They wanted to re-invest in their downtown location and want to continue the revitalization of the downtown area.

President of Charlson and Wilson, Todd Sheppard, said they are thankful for this and love investing in the downtown area. ”We are so fortunate Callie Marks, my partner, and myself that all the people that came before us that were involved in this organization have kept this building here and have invested in the downtown and they built that foundation that we were able to build on and we’re just really thankful for that,” said Sheppard.

They have two other offices, one on the West side of Manhattan and one in Westmoreland, they employ 27 people, and are entirely locally owned.

