Capper foundation receives donation from Western Hills golf league

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capper Foundation received a $2,040 donation raised by the Western Hills Ladies 9-Hole League from its summer golf tournament.

Each year, the league selects a non-profit organization to donate a portion of the proceeds from the tournament too. This year, the Capper Foundation was selected to benefit from the 2022 tournament.

“It is just incredibly special, like the people that they help here and it is all non-profit, so its really incredible. I just get really happy about it,” Rechelle Melvin, President of the Western Hills Women’s League, said.

According to Capper, the league previously donated 1,000 to the Foundation back in 2021.

“It is extremely important for us to have groups like this step up and help out, because without community we wouldn’t be able to to get our name as well and we wouldn’t have that support that we really need to keep a lot of the programs up and running that we do,” Jarrod Guth, Community Engagement Manager, Capper Foundation, said.

