Capper foundation receives donation from Western Hills golf league

The Western Hills Ladies 9-Hole League held a fundraiser.
By Alex Carter and Tori Whalen
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capper Foundation received a $2,040 donation raised by the Western Hills Ladies 9-Hole League from its summer golf tournament.

Each year, the league selects a non-profit organization to donate a portion of the proceeds from the tournament too. This year, the Capper Foundation was selected to benefit from the 2022 tournament.

“It is just incredibly special, like the people that they help here and it is all non-profit, so its really incredible. I just get really happy about it,” Rechelle Melvin, President of the Western Hills Women’s League, said.

According to Capper, the league previously donated 1,000 to the Foundation back in 2021.

“It is extremely important for us to have groups like this step up and help out, because without community we wouldn’t be able to to get our name as well and we wouldn’t have that support that we really need to keep a lot of the programs up and running that we do,” Jarrod Guth, Community Engagement Manager, Capper Foundation, said.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kansas Department of Corrections said Cody James Torbol, 29, an inmate of the El Dorado...
Man in prison for Riley Co. child sex crimes dies behind bars
Shanwee Co. Dept. of Corrections booking photo of Julie Anne Wise, taken 11/14/21.
One in custody after attempt to outrun deputies lands stolen SUV in creek
Rajhgerio Smith
One arrested after overnight shooting at south Topeka mobile home park
Emergency responders were on the scene of a shooting around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600...
Man shot Wednesday morning at central Topeka apartment building
Three killed in two-vehicle crash near Abilene

Latest News

Chris Omni led the day's events.
Women's Forum held
The Western Hills Ladies 9-Hole League held a fundraiser.
Capper Foundation receives donation
FILE - Victor Cardona-Rivera was booked into the Lyon Co. Jail for aggravated burglary, rape,...
Emporia man convicted of rape appeals nearly 13-year sentence
Jason Cunningham
Wilson man to serve two life sentences for child sex crimes