Bald eagle, barn owl killed by raccoons at Prairie Park Nature Center

The bald eagle, Kansa, was killed by a raccoon last week the City of Lawrence said.
The bald eagle, Kansa, was killed by a raccoon last week the City of Lawrence said.(City of Lawrence Facebook)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A bald eagle and barn owl at the Birds of Prey exhibit at Prairie Park Nature Center were killed last week by raccoons that breached a space between an outside wood fence and the wired-fence cage area where the birds were housed.

According to a release from the City of Lawrence, staff has since added measures to fortify the cage area and keep predators out.

The bald eagle, Kansa, was acquired by the nature center in January 2003 from the Kansas State University veterinary clinic as a one-year-old bird. Following an extensive rehabilitation after suffered traumatic wing injuries in a collision with a powerline, Kansa went on display in May 2003.

Serena, the barn owl, arrived at the nature center in 2011 from Walden’s Puddle in Tennessee.

Parks and Recreation staff are working on a tribute to honor the birds for the service they provided the Lawrence community.

