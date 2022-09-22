Author C.J. Box set to speak in Topeka

C.J. Box will speak at the Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library 7 p.m. Sept. 27. It's already at capacity, but register to watch via zoom at www.tscpl.org
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An award-winning author is coming to Topeka to meet his readers.

C.J. Box will speak at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library.

Box, who is from Wyoming, is the author of 31 novels, including the award-winning Joe Pickett series. His latest novel “Treasure State” will be released the day he is in Topeka.

Miranda Ericcson with the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library visited Eye on NE Kansas to discuss the visit and Box’s efforts to promote conservation.

Registration for the event already has hit capacity, however, Ericcson said there will be a limited overflow area for people who still would be able to get a book signed. People also can register to receive a link to watch via zoom. You can do so at the www.tscpl.org web site.

