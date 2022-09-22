Art of ancient India to be rediscovered through new Beach Museum exhibit

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The art of ancient India will be reimagined and rediscovered through a new exhibit at K-State’s Beach Museum of Art.

Kansas State University says Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art guests will be able to explore the ancient art of India through a captivating and immersive multimedia installation.

K-State said “Reanimating Ancient Art of India” from “Transfigurations: Reanimating the Past” by artists and experimental filmmaker David Lebrun will open on Sept. 27 and will be on display until May 27 in the Ruth Ann Wefald Gallery. It said the installment is a companion to the 2021 exhibit “45 Paleolithic Handaxes.”

The University indicated that Lebrun aligns and sequences high-resolution photos of sculptures from Southern India. It said the featured sculptures include “Vishny and Attendants” and “Chiva Nataraja,” or “Dancing Shiva.”

Through the use of intricate animation, K-State noted that Lebrun traces the development and interrelationship of artistic symbols and themes in ancient culture. It said the experience will be enhanced with music composed by Yuval Ron.

“Museums provide a place to travel through time and space to learn about others,” said Kathrine Schlageck, associate curator of education. “This exhibition allows K-State students and faculty and the Manhattan community to visit ancient India. Lebrun’s animations bring the ancient sculptures of Hindu deities Vishnu and Shiva to life, reminding us that our cultural roots are always alive.”

Outside the gallery, K-State said an interactive exploration station will offer guests the chance to learn more about the history and meaning of Vishnu and Shiva cultures, the animations and the larger “Transfigurations” project.

K-State indicated that two events have already been planned related to the installation: “Diwali/Festival of Lights Celebration” will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, and a live stream conversation with the artist “Lets Talk Art: David Lebrun and Yuval Ron,” will be held at noon on Thursday, Feb. 16.

The University said Diwali is a major Indian festival that symbolizes the victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance. Visitors will be able to explore the traditions of the holiday - including making their own paper lanterns, Rangoli demonstrations, learning how to drape a saree, festival music performances and special treats.

