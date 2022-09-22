71-year-old Manhattan woman killed in crash near Hanover

(WBTV File)
By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT
WASHINGTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Washington county on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Anne Nielsen, 71, of Manhattan, was driving southbound on K148 in a Volkswagen Beetle when she drove through a stop sign and was struck by a Ford pickup truck that was travelling westbound on U36. Both vehicles came to rest in the center median.

Nielsen was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the pickup truck, Jeffry Clark, 60, of Thermopolis, Wyoming was taken to a local hospital with suspected minor injuries.

KHP said both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

