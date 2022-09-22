28 freshmen named to K-State’s prestigious business scholars program

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State has named 28 incoming freshmen to its prestigious business scholars program.

Kansas State University says on Thursday, Sept. 22, that its College of Business Administration has chosen its third cohort of the Menard Family Scholars Program which provides premier business leadership experience for high-achieving incoming freshmen.

Offered by the college’s Center for Principled Business, K-State said the program engages freshmen business students in a year-long program meant to foster leadership development, ethical decision making and innovative thinking while gaining technical knowledge and skills through rigorous coursework.

Through industry learning trips, alumni connections, one-on-one mentoring and other exclusive experiences, the university indicated that the students will explore college leadership opportunities and career pathways in the business sector.

K-State noted that students will work with top faculty members as they transition into college life and benefit from early access to the College of Business Career Development Program, specialized advising and career shadowing experiences. It said students will also gain personal, professional and career skills while building a peer and professional network with other high-achievers.

“We are so thankful for the Menard family’s generous support of this program,” said Kevin Gwinner, Edgerley family dean of the College of Business Administration. “That support will provide these students with an incredible opportunity to set a tone of success that will extend long past their time in college and well into a successful career.”

According to the university, the following 28 incoming freshmen business majors are the newest members of the program:

Joy Clemence, Abilene

Cole Mauer, Leawood

Jayden Brethour and Caleb Woleben, both from Lenexa

Marie Connelly, Matt Holzmeister, Jake Holzmeister, Grace Hoskins, Sydnie Skyes and Emily Tran, all from Overland Park

Caroline Sandstrom, Prairie Village

Brock Olson, Shawnee

Dalton Simmer, Hiawatha

Carson Lund and Erin Rule, both from Lawrence

Jayme Wagner, Lebo

Reese Reitz, Louisburg

Colton Wallace, Mound City

Lilly Graham, Overbrook

Kyla Traub, Spring Hill

Maria Bures and Landon DiLeonardo, both from Topeka

Margaret Benson, Gavin Strunk and Katie Zachgo, all from Wamego

Avery Barrows, Lee’s Summit, Missouri

Adam Ackerman, Endicott, New York

Mauricio Lesme Segovia, Asunción, Paraguay.

