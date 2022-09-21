Woolly Farms Foundation to host fall festival Saturday in Meriden

MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Woolly Farms Foundation’s annual fall festival will be taking place Saturday, September 24 at Mammoth Sports Academy in Meriden.

The festival will feature events such as face painting, inflatables, yard games, and a pumpkin launching trebuchet. Officials with the event said vendors will be on-site selling gifts and goods of different varieties, including walking tacos, mimosas, wine slushies, lemonade, and apparel.

All proceeds from the sales of goods made by Woolly Farms members will benefit their Foundation’s programs. Profits from the sales of mums, pumpkins, and gourds will be donated to local community members or organizations in need.

“Our Woolly Farms members are thrilled to welcome new friends from all over the area to the Woolly Farms Fall Festival and celebrate the arrival of autumn with fun, games, and shopping,” said Woolly Farms Foundation board member Chrissy Farrant.

The event will be free admission for all ages and will run from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

