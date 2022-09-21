Week full of events, celebration planned for 110th KU Homecoming

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A week chock-full of events and celebration has been planned for the 110th University of Kansas Homecoming.

The University of Kansas says it will host its 110th Homecoming between Sept. 26 and Oct. 1, which will feature various events for alumni and students, culminating in the upcoming football game against Iowa State at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

KU noted that 2022′s Homecoming celebration theme is “Home on the Hill” and activities will include the following:

Monday, Sept. 26, 5:30-7 p.m. — Homecoming Kickoff in Woodruff Auditorium at the Kansas Union. Get details on all the events of the upcoming week in a fun, festive setting, complete with a performance by the KU Spirit Squad and appearances by special guests.

Tuesday, Sept. 27, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. — Campus Pop-Up Event on Ascher Plaza at the Kansas Union. Hosted by the Kansas City Area Development Council, this event will spotlight the many career opportunities, attractions and other perks that Greater Kansas City has to offer. Attendees will be able to connect one-on-one with young professionals in the region as well as learn about the Student Alumni Network and Jayhawk Career Network.

Friday, Sept. 30, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Home Football Friday: Homecoming Fest on Ascher Plaza at the Kansas Union. Get in the spirit for Saturday’s football game against Iowa State with activities hosted by the KU Alumni Association and free Insomnia Cookies and Pepsi products.

Friday, Sept. 30, 5:30 p.m. — Rock Chalk Block Party on Massachusetts Street. Join fellow Jayhawks for an evening of music, games and activities, including the Homecoming Pep Rally and a free concert by country artist Chris Lane. The event, hosted by Kansas Athletics, is presented by Central Bank of the Midwest and supported by Adidas.

In addition, throughout Homecoming week, KU said Jayhawks around the world will have the chance to connect as part of Kyou Networking Week - a series of in-person and virtual events. It said All Kyou Networking Week activities will be announced HERE.

The university also indicated that all KU student organizations registered through Rock Chalk Central have been invited to participate in the Homecoming Student Competition - including the Homecoming Sign Competition, Rock the Mic: Karaoke Night, Chalk ‘N’ Rock and Jayhawk Jingles. Students can register HERE.

KU noted that its Homecoming celebration is sponsored by Best Western Plus - West Lawrence, Central Bank of the Midwest, Konica Minolta, the KU Bookstore, and Pepsi Zero Sugar. Jayhawks can also purchase the official 2022 “Home on the Hill” Homecoming t-shirt HERE.

For more information about KU homecoming activities, click HERE.

