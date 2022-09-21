Wednesday forecast: Much cooler to end the week

On and off rain through Friday
By Doug Meyers
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a 3 day heat wave including 2 days breaking record highs, temperatures will be much cooler for the rest of the week. In fact temperatures will likely be in the 50s and 60s for lows/highs Thursday and Friday. As for today there will be a wide range in temperatures as a cold front pushes through.

Taking Action:

  1. Most areas will be mild through early afternoon in the 70s/80s. As rain starts to move into areas along HWY 36, temperatures may drop in the 60s. If you’re going to be out around 7-8pm, temperatures for most areas will be in the 60s with 50s north and possibly still in the 70s near I-35.
  2. If you have outdoor plans Thursday and Friday, the higher impact will be the cool temperatures and the minimal sun vs the rain chances but have the umbrella handy just in case. The highest chance for rain both days will be the morning hours especially on Friday although some uncertainty on Friday afternoon rain chances.

The temperature forecast is tricky the rest of the week. For today due to the cold front and rain increasing throughout the afternoon mainly near the Nebraska border but also Thursday and Friday with a better chance for rain for all of northeast KS for a portion of the day. While cloudy skies are expected for most areas tomorrow and Friday, a few peeks of sun can’t be ruled out.

Normal High: 79/Normal Low: 55
Normal High: 79/Normal Low: 55(WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s from north to south. Temperatures may start to fall after 2pm near the Nebraska border as rain showers increase. Most areas will remain dry today with rain moving in this evening. Winds N 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Wide range in highs due to a cold front pushing through today
Wide range in highs due to a cold front pushing through today(WIBW)
Temperatures 5pm Sep 21, 2022
Temperatures 5pm Sep 21, 2022(WIBW)

Tonight: Rain is likely with a few t-storms possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds N 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Few showers may  be leftover mainly in the morning but can’t rule out isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the low-mid 60s.

Rain increases again mainly after 4am Friday with rain likely throughout the day. Depending how much rain lingers in the afternoon will depend if highs remain in the low-mid 60s or get up in the mid-upper 60s so the forecast in the 8 day is subject to change.

Once we get into the weekend the sun returns despite a cold front pushing through Sunday, it’s expected to remain dry. Comfortable conditions are expected next week with little to no rain chances, highs in the 70s and 80s and lows in the 40s and 50s.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Pedestrian identified in fatal school bus collision
Lockdown at Emporia High School on Sept. 20, 2022.
Lockdown lifted at three Emporia public schools
The Goodyear blimp landed Monday at Forbes Field in Topeka.
Did you see the Goodyear blimp in Topeka? Here’s what we know...
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
FILE
Western Kansas teen driver dies after collision with tree

Latest News

Much cooler temperatures arrive tomorrow and Thursday
Tuesday forecast: Strong cold front tomorrow
Much cooler the rest of the week, stuck in the 60s by Thursday!
Very hot today, strong cold front tomorrow
Tomorrow will be similar before big changes with a cold front pushing through Wednesday
Very hot to begin the week
Sunday night forecast