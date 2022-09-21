Wednesday forecast: Much cooler to end the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a 3 day heat wave including 2 days breaking record highs, temperatures will be much cooler for the rest of the week. In fact temperatures will likely be in the 50s and 60s for lows/highs Thursday and Friday. As for today there will be a wide range in temperatures as a cold front pushes through.

Most areas will be mild through early afternoon in the 70s/80s. As rain starts to move into areas along HWY 36, temperatures may drop in the 60s. If you’re going to be out around 7-8pm, temperatures for most areas will be in the 60s with 50s north and possibly still in the 70s near I-35.

If you have outdoor plans Thursday and Friday, the higher impact will be the cool temperatures and the minimal sun vs the rain chances but have the umbrella handy just in case. The highest chance for rain both days will be the morning hours especially on Friday although some uncertainty on Friday afternoon rain chances.



The temperature forecast is tricky the rest of the week. For today due to the cold front and rain increasing throughout the afternoon mainly near the Nebraska border but also Thursday and Friday with a better chance for rain for all of northeast KS for a portion of the day. While cloudy skies are expected for most areas tomorrow and Friday, a few peeks of sun can’t be ruled out.

Normal High: 79/Normal Low: 55 (WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s from north to south. Temperatures may start to fall after 2pm near the Nebraska border as rain showers increase. Most areas will remain dry today with rain moving in this evening. Winds N 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Wide range in highs due to a cold front pushing through today (WIBW)

Temperatures 5pm Sep 21, 2022 (WIBW)

Tonight: Rain is likely with a few t-storms possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds N 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Few showers may be leftover mainly in the morning but can’t rule out isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the low-mid 60s.

Rain increases again mainly after 4am Friday with rain likely throughout the day. Depending how much rain lingers in the afternoon will depend if highs remain in the low-mid 60s or get up in the mid-upper 60s so the forecast in the 8 day is subject to change.

Once we get into the weekend the sun returns despite a cold front pushing through Sunday, it’s expected to remain dry. Comfortable conditions are expected next week with little to no rain chances, highs in the 70s and 80s and lows in the 40s and 50s.

