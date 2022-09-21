Three killed in two-vehicle crash near Abilene

The car flipped twice, then caught fire(WCJB)
By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were killed Tuesday afternoon when a semi crashed into a pickup truck in Dickinson County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, just after 3:30 p.m., a 2006 Dodge Dakota and a semi-truck were travelling southbound on K15 at 1500 Ave. The pickup truck attempted to make a U-turn at 1500 Ave when it was hit by the semi-truck. The pickup truck entered the east ditch and flipped onto its roof. The semi-truck came to rest in a field.

Joel Hynes, 54, of Junction City, Mary Hynes, 64, of Junction City, and John Hynes, 78, of Coal Valley, Illinois, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck was taken to a local hospital with suspected minor injuries.

