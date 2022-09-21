Step back in time at Meriden Fall Show and Swap Meet

The Meriden Fall Show and Swap Meet is Sept. 24 and 25 at the grounds a mile east of Meriden on K4
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You’re invited to step back in time and enjoy the wonders of fall at this weekend’s Meriden Fall Show and Swap Meet.

Merlyn Mahoney with the Meriden Antique Engine and Threshers Association visited Eye on NE Kansas to share the details.

The show is Sept. 24 & 25 at the grounds a mile east of Meriden on K-4. It includes a flea market, arts and crafts, antique tractors and engines, and demonstrations. They also plan an antique garden tractor pull and 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday; a live band at 7:30 p.m Saturday; and a church service at 9 a.m. Sunday.

