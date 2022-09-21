Sheriff investigates after body found at Lovewell Lake campground

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT
JEWELL CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Jewell Co. Sheriff was called to a campground at Lovewell Lake to investigate after a dead body was found.

The Jewell Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 2:30 on Tuesday, Sept. 20, a resident called in to report that he had found a person who appeared to be dead at the White Rock Creek Camp Ground area at Lovewell Lake.

Officials said Sheriff Jacobs was notified and he and Deputy Hess responded with Jewell Co. EMS. When they arrived, they said they found one person was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation was contacted and responded to the call.

According to officials, at no point in time was anyone in the community in danger. They also said foul play is not suspected in the death.

