Royals fire President of baseball operations Dayton Moore

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Royals’ President of baseball operations Dayton Moore has been relieved of his role, as announced by team owner John Sherman in a press conference on Wednesday.

In his time with the team, Moore was the architect of the 2015 World Series Championship team. Since then, the team has had six consecutive losing seasons.

General Manager J.J. Picollo will take over the baseball operations role, according to Lynn Worthy of the Kansas City Star.

